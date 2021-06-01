Lafayette Police seek man after Lafayette sign painted for Pride month defaced

Lafayette Police are looking for a man they say is believed to be responsible for vandalizing the LAFAYETTE sign that was recently painted for Pride month.

The department shared images of the person wanted, hoping the community can identify him.

The Lafayette chapter of PFLAG was out at the iconic Lafayette sign in downtown on Sunday, painting it for Pride Month. Overnight Sunday, someone defaced the sign with paint. PFLAG was out on Monday cleaning and repainting the sign.

KATC

If you know his identity please call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel