Lafayette Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit run crash on Johnston Street.

The June 6 crash at the corner of Johnston Street and Lana Drive occurred at 2:00 am and claimed the life of 19-year-old Noah Comeaux.

Police say Comeaux was driving his motorcycle on Johnston Street when he was struck at the intersection by a vehicle believed to be an older model SUV.

Following the impact, police say vehicle continued down Lana Drive without stopping. The SUV's driver side headlight was damaged.

Comeaux was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and struck a metal pole.

He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries on June 9.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle involved in the crash is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department

