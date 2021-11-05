Lafayette Police searching for runaway teen

Lafayette Police say they are currently searching for a runaway teenager in the city.

16-year-old Jayce Hebert was reported missing by his legal guardian on Thursday November 4, 2021. Police confirm that they receive a report of the missing teen.

His guardian tells us he was last seen heading to the Mount Vernon Drive area. He was wearing a read and black baseball cap, black hoodie and black shorts.

He is believed, by his guardian, that he may be headed to the Broussard area where family is located.

Anyone with information on Hebert's whereabouts should contact Lafayette Police.

