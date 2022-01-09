Lafayette Police search for missing Mardi Gras float

LAFAYETTE — There's no way you can bon temp rouler with a missing Mardi Gras float.

KATC received a report that someone is missing their 40 foot, bright green, double decker party on wheels.

The float's last location was on Lucille Avenue and Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette.

The owner says the float has been in Mardi Gras parades for 10 years and parked at the last known location for about 7.

LPD is now asking for assistance with locating the float that was last seen on Friday around 5:30 P.M.

The top deck of the float has two advertisement signs located on each side, one sign is for Olivier Sprinklers and Roofing, and the other sign is for David N. Meche and Associates.

The owner says there is a ladder in the middle of the float that goes to the top deck. The top of the float was extended to make the ladder fit in the middle of the top. The exterior of the float has gold designs painted with a fleur de lis in the middle of Mardi and Gras.

They ask if people with businesses in the area could check their cameras.

"It’s a 40 foot long float. That’s pretty hard to miss."

The float had been in many Independent Day parades, several Mardi Gras parades over the years like: the Lafayette African American Heritage parades, New Iberia's Sugar Cane Festival parade, St. Martinville, Crowley and Houma parades.

Lafayette Police ask for anyone with information about this stolen float to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel