Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police respond to fatal shooting on Simcoe Street

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 8:34 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:56:51-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday evening on Simcoe Street.

According to LPD, the shooting took place in the 1800 block of East Simcoe Street at around 6:40 p.m.

LPD says that the investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.