Lafayette Police respond to fatal shooting on N. University Avenue that left two dead

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting at a business on N. University Avenue Sunday night that left two victims dead.

According to LPD Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the shooting occurred at around 10:48 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 Block of N. University Ave.

LPD officers were responding to a shots fired call when they arrived to find one victim deceased and another critically wounded.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to their injuries and later died.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

