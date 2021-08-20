Watch
Lafayette Police respond to shooting on E. Simcoe, Hines Streets

KATC
Posted at 4:07 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 05:07:46-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on E. Simcoe and Hines Streets in Lafayette that left one victim hospitalized.

LPD say they responded to a shots fired call on Simcoe and Hines around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say once they arrived, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the case remains under investigation.

