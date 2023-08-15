Lafayette Police respond to major motorcycle crash on Kaliste Saloom

LAFAYETTE, La. — Monday, at 4:08 pm, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the area of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road, in reference to a major vehicle crash.

Officers, upon arrival, determined that a motor vehicle and a motorcycle had collided near the aforementioned location, according to Det. Ken Handy.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

LPD officers are currently investigating the incident. An update will be provided as more details become available.