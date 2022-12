Lafayette Police responded to an early morning crash involving a motorcycle.

Sgt. Robin Green tells KATC the motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

The crash took place in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway along the frontage road at approximately 7:02 a.m.

Officers said lanes are closed in the area and ask motorist to find an alternate route.

KATC has crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.