Lafayette Police respond to early morning shooting on Madeline Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. —Lafayette Police responded to an early morning shooting just after 1 am Thursday.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Madeline Avenue, according to Sergeant Matthew Benoit, Public Information Officer.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.