Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking

Lafayette police are cracking down on businesses selling alcohol, to underage customers.

Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.

"We do these operations, and the reason why we do these operations is, most of the time we get complaints from citizens, who have children that are teenagers, who have been found in possession of alcohol, so whenever these people send us these complaints, they are put on a list and whenever we conduct these operations those stores will be checked to make sure they are being compliant." said, Robin Greene, LPD PIO.

The police, did not identify the stores, that were in violation of the law, but they do have a message for all the teenagers out there.

"So my message to the teenagers here in Lafayette, is that we are doing these operations and the purpose of it is to make sure our convenience stores are compliant and not selling alcohol to them, and so I would tell them look we're going to continue to do these operations and we're going to push the message that they need to be carded." said, Robin Greene, LPD PIO.

If you are an Acadiana resident, speaking up is the first step to end underage drinking.

"We would like to urge the citizens of Acadiana, if you know of any stores that are not being compliant, to call our agency and let us know, and if you don't want to call our agency, you can forward an email to the PIO, email and let us know and the next time we do one of these operations we'll go and investigate and make sure that store is compliant." said, Robin Greene, LPD PIO.