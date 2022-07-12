Officials with the Lafayette Police department responded to a call at the racetrack off the Evangeline thruway at 6:03 a.m. where they found two unresponsive individuals in their vehicle.

The Fire Department on the scene recognized that the individuals had overdosed. The Acadian ambulance then proceeded to administer Narcan. After receiving the Narcan, the Acadian ambulance began to assist the passenger, still unresponsive, who fell out of the car. The driver, however, woke up; startled by the sight of officers, and immediately began to flee the scene.

While trying to escape, the driver rammed into several vehicles including the officers' vehicle, the Acadian Unit, and a bystander's vehicle as well. The driver fled at high speeds toward Maurice which led Police officials to pull back so that civilians are not in danger.

The driver eventually turned back around where he was apprehended by the Lafayette Police department. The identity of the diver and passenger has still not been identified.

More updates will be available once new information has been identified.

