Lafayette Police on scene of two-vehicle crash involving sanitation truck

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major crash on US-90 (SW Evangeline Thruway) and Southpark Road.
According to a spokesperson, the crash involves two vehicles, a passenger truck and a sanitation truck.
Fire rescue is also responding to the crash, police say.
There are possible injuries, but police say further details aren't available at this time.
US-90 southwest-bound will be closed until further notice. DOTD says congestion has reached 1 mile.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers