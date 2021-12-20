Watch
Lafayette Police on scene of two-vehicle crash involving sanitation truck

Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 20, 2021
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major crash on US-90 (SW Evangeline Thruway) and Southpark Road.

According to a spokesperson, the crash involves two vehicles, a passenger truck and a sanitation truck.

Fire rescue is also responding to the crash, police say.

There are possible injuries, but police say further details aren't available at this time.

US-90 southwest-bound will be closed until further notice. DOTD says congestion has reached 1 mile.

