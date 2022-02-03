Lafayette Police officer arrested for malfeasance, theft

A Lafayette Police officer has been arrested and accused of malfeasance and theft.

Senior Cpl. Monika Porter has been accused of malfeasance in office and misdemeanor theft.

Her arrest followed an investigation that began on February 1, when Porter and other officers were called to a business in the 1000 East University Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after an alarm was activiated.

The officers learned the business had been burglarized.

The next day, the business owner filed a complaint with the LPD Internal Affairs division. A criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation began.

Porter was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, and today, she was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

"Both the criminal and internal investigations are ongoing. There will be no further comment about the investigations at this time," a release from the department states.