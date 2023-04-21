Lafayette Police Officer arrested, accused of obscenity with teen

A Lafayette Police Officer has been arrested following allegations that an officer showed a sexual video to a juvenile younger than 17 years of age.

Jacob Desormeaux was booked with two counts of obscenity. His police powers have been revoked, and he's on administrative leave pending the results of an Internal Affairs investigation. At the time of his arrest, he was working as a patrol officer.

The complaint was filed against Desormeaux on April 17. The incident was alleged to have occurred within the city limits of Lafayette involving a juvenile under the age of 17.

The officer was arrested and booked today, a release states.

"Chief Estorge does not condone this type of behavior from her officers. We have an obligation to the citizens of this community to do what is right and that means even policing our own. We are held to a higher standard and this behavior will not be tolerated," the release states. "Both the criminal and internal investigations are ongoing. There will be no further comment about these investigations at this time."