Lafayette Police investigating single-vehicle crash

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 600 block of Roselawn Blvd., in reference to a single-vehicle crash on October 16, 2023, at 06:08 a.m. The operator of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Investigators are currently on the scene conducting an investigation in regards to the sequences that lead up to the traffic crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area surrounding the 600 block of Roselawn Blvd. and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

An update shall be provided once the Traffic Investigator’s findings are made.