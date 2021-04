Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sampson Street tonight.

Police were called to the 400 block of Sampson at about 8 p.m. for a fight, a spokeswoman said.

They found one man who had been shot; his wound is described as not life-threatening, she said.

The victim is not cooperating with police, she said. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.