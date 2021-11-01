Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Woodvale

One person was injured in an overnight shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Woodvale Place Apartments located at 411 Woodvale Avenue in the early morning hours of November 1, 2021.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim who had been shot, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The male victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say this is not an act of random violence.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released once it's available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

