Lafayette Police investigating shooting on MLK Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

According to Sergeant Matthew Benoit, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, just after 8 pm, Lafayette Police responded after receiving a report of multiple shots being fired.

Responding officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. An update will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.