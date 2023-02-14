Lafayette Police investigating shooting involving juvenile

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Sgt. Robin Green, Lafayette Police responded to shooting in progress at around 9:43 pm last night in the 1600 block of E. Simcoe Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 16-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began administering life saving measures until emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, authorities say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

