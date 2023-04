Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of S. Washington Street.

A call came in to police around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, April 29,2023.

Sgt. Robin Geen tells KATC a vehicle drove through the area shooting.

There were no injuries reported. Two vehicles parked in the area were damaged by bullets.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Lafayette Police.