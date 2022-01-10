Lafayette police investigating overnight homicide on Haig Street

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the 400 block of Haig Street.
Police responded at 12:54 am on Monday, January 10 in regards to a shooting.
When police arrived they say a 58-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
An investigation is ongoing.
