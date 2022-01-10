Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette police investigating overnight homicide on Haig Street

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Police lights generic image
police lights
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:36:52-05

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the 400 block of Haig Street.

Police responded at 12:54 am on Monday, January 10 in regards to a shooting.

When police arrived they say a 58-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.