Lafayette police investigating overnight homicide on Haig Street

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the 400 block of Haig Street.

Police responded at 12:54 am on Monday, January 10 in regards to a shooting.

When police arrived they say a 58-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

