Lafayette Police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the frontage road due to a crash at approximately 6:26 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a male pedestrian , identified at 34-year-old Brandon Dewayne Wilkinson of Pollock, LA, was crossing the roadway, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Intoxication or impairment is not suspected in the crash police said.

The investigation is ongoing.