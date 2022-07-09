Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Lafayette police investigating early-morning homicide

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 09, 2022
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the 500 block of N. Pierce Street.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers then began to administer life-saving measures until the ambulance could arrive and transport the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators on still actively working on this case. Updates will be sent out when more information is received. Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

