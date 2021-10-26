Lafayette Police investigating after ATM damaged at bank

Lafayette Police say they are investigating after an ATM was found damaged Sunday night at a local bank.

Police say the incident happened on October 24 at around 6:00 am in the 300 block of Pont Des Mouton Road.

The ATM, they say, was damaged by a vehicle which was confirmed to be stolen from a Lafayette business. The vehicle was recovered at the scene.

No suspects have been identified in the case. The attempt to steal funds from the ATM, police say, was not successful

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel