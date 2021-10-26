Watch
Lafayette Police investigating after ATM damaged at bank

Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 14:45:30-04

Lafayette Police say they are investigating after an ATM was found damaged Sunday night at a local bank.

Police say the incident happened on October 24 at around 6:00 am in the 300 block of Pont Des Mouton Road.

The ATM, they say, was damaged by a vehicle which was confirmed to be stolen from a Lafayette business. The vehicle was recovered at the scene.

No suspects have been identified in the case. The attempt to steal funds from the ATM, police say, was not successful

