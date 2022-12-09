Lafayette Police investigate suspicious death of two people

Lafayette Police Investigators are investigating the discovery of a suspicious death of two people.

According to Lafayette Police, two people were found deceased in a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street.

Officers responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 4:44 p.m. Inside the residence officers located one male and one female deceased from undetermined circumstances, authorities say.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and is pending results from the medical examiner.

More details will be released as they become available.

This investigation is ongoing.