Lafayette Police investigate shooting on Simcoe and S. Pierce Streets

Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 07, 2022
Lafayette Police are currently investigating a Monday morning shooting on Simcoe and S. Pierce Street.

A spokesperson for the police department says the shooting happened just before 10:00 am.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the person was not given.

There are currently no suspects.

