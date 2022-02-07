Lafayette Police investigate shooting on Simcoe and S. Pierce Streets

Lafayette Police are currently investigating a Monday morning shooting on Simcoe and S. Pierce Street.

A spokesperson for the police department says the shooting happened just before 10:00 am.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the person was not given.

There are currently no suspects.

