Lafayette Police Investigate Shooting in Heymann Park

Posted at 8:33 PM, May 07, 2023
Lafayette, LA – At approximately 6:50 pm, Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance call involving suspects in Heymann Park armed with guns.

When officers arrived on scene they heard gun shots coming from within the park.
It is undetermined at this time who fired the shots, which resulted in three people being struck.

All victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, two people received non-life-threatening injuries (17-year-old male and 55-year-old female) and the third victim, a 35-year-old male, was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are actively working the case. It is still early in the investigation and as more information becomes available an update will be sent out.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

