Lafayette Police investigate major vehicle crash, pedestrian dead

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 p.m., according to police.

Through preliminary investigation, it was was determined that a male pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division is on scene handling the investigation.

KATC team members are on the scene with the latest information.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.

