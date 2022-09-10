Lafayette police investigate hit and run that killed pedestrian

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at around 2:53 am. The victim identified as Rodney James Dural, 58, of Lafayette was found lying dead in the roadway, according to police.

Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators are actively working this incident. If anyone has any information, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS.

