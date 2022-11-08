Lafayette Police investigate attempted homicide

Lafayette Police are investigating an attempted homicide that took place last night.

On November 7, 2022 just before midnight, officers with Lafayette Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street.

According to investigators, two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint.

One of the male occupants engaged in a struggle with the suspects, which resulted in the male occupant being shot.

The suspects then fled the scene with miscellaneous items on foot.

The 30-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators with Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the department or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

