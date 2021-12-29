Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Game Stop

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at Game Stop on Ambassador Caffery.

Lafayette Police responded to the store at 6:36 pm on Tuesday. According to the store employee, a male suspect entered the store and produced a handgun. The suspect demanded the employee empty the register and safe, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The suspect fled on foot out of the rear door with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set man wearing all black and a red mask over his face.

Call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel