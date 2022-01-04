Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Evangeline Thruway business

items.[0].image.alt
LPD
Lafayette armed robbery 1-3 (blue).png
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 06:52:41-05

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a Monday night armed robbery at a business on the Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police say the incident occurred on January 3 at 7:38 pm at a business in the 2000 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

According to an employee, a man entered the store brandishing a pistol and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

The suspect is being described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, white tennis shoes, multi-colored beanie style hat with a black mask covering his face.

LPD detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIP

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.