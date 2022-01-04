Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Evangeline Thruway business

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a Monday night armed robbery at a business on the Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police say the incident occurred on January 3 at 7:38 pm at a business in the 2000 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

According to an employee, a man entered the store brandishing a pistol and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

The suspect is being described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, white tennis shoes, multi-colored beanie style hat with a black mask covering his face.

LPD detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIP

