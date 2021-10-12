Lafayette Police identify victim in car wash fatal shooting

Lafayette Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a car wash Friday.

Police spokesperson Bridgette Dugas identified the victim as 30-year-old Keyon Alex of Lafayette. Alex was found dead following a October 8, 2021 shooting at a car wash on Eraste Landry and Cajundome Blvd.

No other updates were provided as of Tuesday morning.

Following the shooting, witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired during the incident.

Officers were working to gather more information from local businesses in the area that may have surveillance.

