Lafayette Police Dept. warning public of scam

Police have received a report of scammers impersonating a member of the Lafayette Police Department.

The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep victims on the phone until they get money from them, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

If you receive a call advising that the person on the phone is “Sgt. Jack Martin” and you have an expert witness warrant, do not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone. These individuals are targeting people in the medical profession.

Lafayette Police Department will never call and demand or request money for missed court dates, arrest warrants or anything else.

