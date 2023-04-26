Lafayette Police Department posts new recruitment video

The Lafayette Police Department has a new promotional video.

The video, which is posted on the Department's Facebook page, has no talking, just dramatic music and video of officers from different divisions.

It shows officers with the department's SWAT team training, as well as K-9 officers working with their dogs, equine officers working with their horses, detectives at a crime scene, using equipment like drones and robots, dramatic video of a police unit with lights flashing, officers riding motorcycles and even officers performing color guard duties in a cemetery.

Anyone interested in applying to be a Lafayette Police officer can call the LPD recruiter, Sgt. Kristi Strong, at 337-261-8663 or send her an email at kstrong@lafayettela.gov

You can watch the video here, or if the video doesn't work go here.



