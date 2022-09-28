Lafayette Police Department hosting 39th Annual National Night Out

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is hosting the 39th Annual National Night Out.

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the LPD, National Night Out is recognized by more than 16,400 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world.

Sgt. Robin Green says Lafayette neighborhoods are invited to join the event on Tuesday, October 4, at Girard Park from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Green, National Night Out will bring the community and officers together in order to make neighborhoods safer by not only promoting crime and drug prevention awareness, but sending a message that forces are organized.

Kids can meet with McGruff the Crime Dog and horses of LPD’s Mounted Patrol. There will be a walk-through of the Lafayette Fire Department’s Smoke House where fog simulates smoke and firefighters teach how smoke detectors work and how to escape a fire. Kids can also enjoy a fun jump, pizza, and face painting. High school students can learn about and sign up for the LPD Explorer Program. Around a dozen organizations will be offering information to those who attend.

For those unable to attend the event, citizens are asked to lock their doors and turn on their porch lights to show support of National Night Out.