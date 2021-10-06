Lafayette Sheriff's Office continues search for missing teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered runaway teen that's been missing since July.

Jacqueline Guzman, 15, missing from Duson, was last seen on July 16, 2021 in the 700 block of Colorado Rd.

Police say she is likely in the area, but is also known to frequent Houston, Tx.

Guzman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7 and weights 130 lbs.

If you see Jacqueline Guzman, or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

