Lafayette police continue to investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators responded to the 400 block of Carmel Drive regarding a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. Police said

the crash is a result of a vehicle turning right from the 1800 block of Twelfth St into the 400 block of Carmel Dr. The motorcycle was traveling east in the 400 block of Carmel Dr and collided with the front driver side fender of the vehicle.

The motorcycle then made contact with a second vehicle that was westbound in the 400 block of Carmel Dr. The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries sustained from the accident.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Grant Mertz of Lafayette, LA. Traffic investigators are handling the crash and the investigation is ongoing.