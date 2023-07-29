Watch Now
Lafayette Police arrest a man after chase

Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 29, 2023
Lafayette Police arrested a man Saturday morning following a chase.

According to Cpl. Kenderis Handy, Officers with the Lafayette Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday, July 29 at 8:26 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not comply fled from the Officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued, which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being apprehended in the 200 block of Friendship St.

The driver is identified as 58-year-old James Cormier.

Cormier was booked into Lafayette Parish Jail for OWI. Police tell us additional charges will be applied in regards to this incident.

