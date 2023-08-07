Lafayette Police arrest suspect during bank robbery in progress

Lafayette, LA - A male suspect is in custody for attempting to rob a bank Monday morning after walking into several other banks in the area wearing a mask and gloves.

Just before 9:30am, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Chase Bank in the 3900 block of West Congress Street.

According to Lafayette Police, the suspect, Patrick Callahan, 39, of Lafayette, entered the bank, handed a note to an employee requesting money and threatened violence if refused.

Callahan was then given an undetermined amount of money and fled from the bank.

Officers observed upon arrival, a male suspect matching the description of the suspicious person from previous incidents fleeing the bank on foot.

Callahan was apprehended after a brief foot chase and arrested on one charge first degree robbery and an outstanding warrant.