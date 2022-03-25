Lafayette Police arrest local man for seriously injuring girlfriend

Lafayette Police arrested a local man Friday after his girlfriend arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.

Geremaine Adams was arrested at the Park Place apartments on Belle Fontaine Drive and booked with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and domestic abuse battery.

The investigation began when police were called to the hospital at about 3 a.m. After an investigation they went to arrest Adams. She has since been treated for her injuries and released.

Lafayette Police Department wants anyone dealing with domestic violence to know that they can contact the Faith House by calling the 24- Hour Crisis Line, 1-888-411-1333.