Lafayette PD: Woman dies after being shot inside home on Essie Street

Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on Essie Street that left one woman dead.

Police say that on October 6, 2021, at around 9:18 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Essie Street. Initially police say they were responding to a medical emergency but upon arrival, a woman was located suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to a witness, the woman responded to a knock at the door prior to being shot by an unknown suspect. Lafayette Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains on-going and no suspect information was available. Lafayette Police say the identity of the woman killed is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

