Lafayette PD investigating robbery on Pillette Road

Lafayette Police are investigating a robbery in the 600 block of Pillette Road.

The robbery occurred around 9:25 a.m., Thursday morning. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and located the victim.

Police say the victim reported while he was walking in the area, he was approached by an unknown man who was riding a bicycle. The man placed an unknown object on the victim's back and demanded money.

The suspect was able to escape the area on the bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a thin black male, riding a red bicycle.

The victim was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIP

