Lafayette pastor opens church to keep homeless safe from weather

Lafayette will be experiencing one of its coldest nights.

A Lafayette pastor is thinking about those who have nowhere to keep warm, the homeless.

Pastor and Dr. Lawrence Levi III met with KATC at Freedom World Church to share his efforts, "We are here to open up our doors to all of the homeless people that may not have anywhere to go tonight. So that they cannot be in such a severe weather conditions to where it can actually be hazardous to their health."

Levi also expressed that if anyone would like to donate blankets or food or any supplies, they can bring those items to Freedom World Church at 1816 Moss Street in Lafayette.

