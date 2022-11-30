Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North issues boil advisory in south region

The Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North (LPWDN) water system has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately. Problems with the water supply system have occurred due to a contractor damaging a water transmission line.

The customers affected are those who live along the south side of Johnston Street between Teljean Road and Allister Road, as well as all customers along Camus Road, Willie Mae Lane, East Leblanc Road, Amhurst Road, Al Romero Road and Allister Road.

Due to the damage, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

According to LPWDN officials, the repairs have been completed.

The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Officials urge affected residents to be sure to disinfect their own water prior to consumption until advised otherwise.

The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

