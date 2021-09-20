Safe exchange zone now open at Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mark Garber announced the opening of a designated "Safe Exchange Zone” adjacent to LPSO’s main office.

Located at 316 W Main St., the two parking spots are in a well-lit area under 24-hour video surveillance (24-hour monitoring of the Safe Exchange Zone is conducted by the Sheriff’s Office via live video surveillance of the area; a uniformed deputy will not be physically present at the parking spaces for transactions).

The Safe Exchange Zone is designed to offer a safe alternative to meeting a stranger in their home or at an unfamiliar location, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Safe Exchange Zone Safety Tips:

Complete transactions only during daylight hours.

Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the details of the transaction and when possible, take a friend with you.

Be extra cautious when buying/selling valuable items.

Never give out any personal or financial information.

Trust your instincts; if it sounds like a scam or too good to be true—it probably is.

If someone is not willing to come to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to complete a sale, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

This area is not a drop-off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time for child custody exchanges. All exchanges must be person-to-person.

These parking spaces are to be used only for their intended purpose of private party transactions. No long-term parking or unattended vehicles will be permitted in the Safe Exchange Zone. No appointments are necessary when using the Safe Exchange Zone.

For more information, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

