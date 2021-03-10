Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office facilities reopen to the public

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is reopening facilities to the public following its closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say that with the opening, visitors who will be conducting business at any of the LPSO facilities should adhere to local, state and federal safety guidelines.

"These may be different at each facility and very dependent upon the type of service requested. We look forward to resuming many of the services that have been suspended, however we strongly encourage people to check our website to make sure an online/web-based option is not available before visiting our facilities in person," a message from LPSO states.

Some examples of available online services include:

Accident report availability

Tax payments

Apply online

Public Record Requests

Submit A Complaint

Register for Agency Alerts

Civil Sales

Bid Solicitations

Daily Arrest Reports

Safety protocols include

Visitors have their temperatures taken

Maintaining social distance

Visitors must sanitize their hands and arms

Visitors must wear masks

