Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office facilities reopen to the public

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is reopening facilities to the public following its closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say that with the opening, visitors who will be conducting business at any of the LPSO facilities should adhere to local, state and federal safety guidelines.
"These may be different at each facility and very dependent upon the type of service requested. We look forward to resuming many of the services that have been suspended, however we strongly encourage people to check our website to make sure an online/web-based option is not available before visiting our facilities in person," a message from LPSO states.
Some examples of available online services include:
Accident report availability
Tax payments
Apply online
Public Record Requests
Submit A Complaint
Register for Agency Alerts
Civil Sales
Bid Solicitations
Daily Arrest Reports
Safety protocols include
- Visitors have their temperatures taken
- Maintaining social distance
- Visitors must sanitize their hands and arms
- Visitors must wear masks
