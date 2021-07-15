Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Corrections Division launches new real-time digital platform

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office command staff, supervisors and administrators can now monitor and access all critical information anytime, anywhere, and on any platform to ensure compliance and performance without increasing workloads, according to their recent press release.

Since introducing an innovative new software platform on mobile devices in March 2021, LPSO'S Correction Division has achieved increased real-time documentation while reducing the burden on corrections deputies.

“We are constantly striving to be better and always on the lookout for ways to increase efficiency, accuracy and safety within our corrections facilities. This technology is no exception," said Sheriff Mark Garber. "The access to information and data organization offered by NoteActive will undoubtedly advance and improve our operations at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and beyond."

The NoteActive platform works on mobile devices that allows deputies to log all occurrences, events, activities, counts, rounds, checks and other risk management and inmate welfare tasks, replacing antiquated and time-consuming paper-based processes.

It provides LPSO with instant access to jail intelligence displayed on a visual analytic dashboard with reporting capabilities, they say.

Their platform also allows command staff to monitor and review corrections deputies’ performance metrics to facilitate a healthy workplace environment, strengthening improved organization, morale and efficiencies.

The data being captured in the NoteActive platform is also being used across other divisions in the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office such as investigations, compliance, mental health and medical and others, they say.

LPSO says, with the easy, efficient, and accurate input of data, the NoteActive platform can deliver true analytics, allowing agency leaders to see real-time reporting, operational metrics and critical risk management issues for every shift, every day.

