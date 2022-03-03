Lafayette Parish seeking input on Early Childhood Education

Lafayette Ready Start Network, which focuses on early childhood education, is seeking input from families and businesses to study the impacts of the child care industry on families.

LPSS says children who receive early childhood education services are more successful in elementary school.

"Successful elementary school students are more likely to be successful in middle school and so forth as they continue their educational journey," a release states.

The survey, LPSS says will help determine what hinders families from receiving early childhood education services and how it impacts businesses when their workforce does not have adequate child care.

These are some of the issues being assessed as part of this survey, they say.

"We want to encourage members of the community to take five minutes to complete one of these two surveys and help gather pertinent information," LPSS states.

Links to the surveys are below:

Family Survey : https://forms.gle/t1CGToMM1i53EEbc6

Business Survey : https://forms.gle/dVXwdux5ibK9rGdF8

LPSS says prior to the pandemic, Louisiana served fewer than seven percent of birth to two-year-old children and less than 33 percent of three-year-old children who are economically disadvantaged.

"Part of what drives the lack of access in the state is that many communities lack child care supply and capacity to develop child care supply. In response, the aim of this opportunity is to help communities build local capacity to support new child care supply and to increase access to high-quality early childhood care and education."

This survey is funded through a grant provided by the Louisiana Department of Education and will be used to assist with the Community Supply Building and Access Expansion Grant. The data from this survey will help support a strategic plan that will assist with the needs of each early learning center in our Lafayette community.

